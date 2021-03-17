Hope Scholarship Bill Going To WV Governors Desk

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Senate has passed HB 2013, creating the Hope Scholarship education savings account program

The bill will now head to West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice.

The Hope Scholarship would be West Virginia’s first education savings account (ESA) program.

An education savings account, a form of voucher, gives parents the option to use their tax dollars for educational expenses, such as private school tuition, home tutoring, learning aids and other acceptable expenses. If passed, West Virginia would become the seventh state with an ESA program.

In 2026 all private school or home school students will be eligible for the scholarship, but with a cap at 5% of public-school enrollment.

The bill creates the Board of Hope Scholarship, which can remove recipients for failure to comply with agreed terms.