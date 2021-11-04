Hospital workers strike at West Virginia hospital

Maintenance and service union workers have gone on strike at a West Virginia hospital after their contract expired.

About 1,000 members of the the Service Employees International Union District 1999 walked off the job Wednesday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Union district secretary-treasurer Joyce Gibson says hospital officials are prioritizing profits over workers and patients.

The hospital says it’s disappointed that workers rejected a wage and benefits offer.

The offer included a 3% wage increase, increased shift differentials and continued contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.

Service employees also were asked to begin paying health insurance premiums.

The hospital is using replacement workers during the strike to keep operations going.