House Bill would protect monuments and statues in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV A debate unfolded during a public hearing over a bill being discussed by West Virginia Lawmakers.

The bill is designed to block the removal of statues and monuments on public property – most notably, those tied to the confederacy.

The bill is called the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021. One supporter of the bill says removing historic monuments and statues takes away from the state’s history, especially at the State Capitol.

“It’s an outdoor museum it has several pieces of statues all around the campus. So rather than tearing it down, lets build it up maybe add more to the story, and protect all of them” said, Ernest Blevins.

And those who appose it say, lawmakers should put their efforts elsewhere. Guest speaker, Sally Roberts, who attended the committee public hearing says, “We believe that the West Virginia legislatures efforts would be better served protecting its citizens and not its statues.”

But hisoric preservationist Ernest Blevins says many people are taking the bill seriously. “There are a whole bunch of professionals looking at it, not just emotional people who want to see something happen that may not be the best thing for a monument, or any monument.”

However under the bill monuments could still be removed – if a request is granted by the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office.