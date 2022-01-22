How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole.

According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the date, time and place the accident happened as well as the state road number and any landmarks nearby if known.

The form states they will also need to include the year, make and model of the vehicle involved and the owners of the vehicle, and explain how the damage happened and why the West Virginia Division of Highways, or any other agency, should be liable for those damages.

That form is available online here. Claimants must attach copies of any bills, receipts, estimates, etc. for which they are seeking reimbursement, as well as a copy of their vehicle insurance abstract, also known as a “declarations page.”

Claimants can submit their forms to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission at:

900 Kanawha Blv. E, Room W-334

Charleston, WV, 25305-0610

For assistance or if you have any questions, contact the commission at 304-347-4851 or toll-free at 877-562-6878.

The cities of Charleston and Huntington also have ways for residents to get reimbursed for pothole damage.

If the damage happens in the City of Charleston, you can call the city attorney’s office at 304-348-8032.

For those whose vehicle gets damaged by a pothole in Huntington, you can file a claim with the city of Huntington’s office using the form found here.