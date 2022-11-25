WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving on Fox Nation.

“Christmas at the Greenbrier” takes place at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfer Springs. The storyline follows a complicated relationship between Abby, The Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations, and Ben, a former professional football player, who meet up at The Greenbrier during the holidays after having not seen each other in years. It features many of the favorite sights and sounds of Christmas at America’s Resort, including sleigh riding, tree lightings, cookie decorating and a grand Christmas Eve Ball inside the Cameo Ballroom.

Although guests of the Greenbrier Resort had the option to see an early showing after November 4, the general public will get a chance to see it on or after Thanksgiving; the movie will be available only on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 per month, $64.99 per year or $99.99 for two years. But according to its website, it is also running special pricing for Black Friday, including the first month for $0.99 and pricing at $1.50 per month when you buy a yearly plan. Military members, veterans and first responders can all get one year of the service for free, according to Fox Nation’s website.