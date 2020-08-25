Huge obstacle for billion dollar investment in Ohio Valley

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A large economic investment in the Northern Panhandle is something locals would surely want to see. A sound future in the Ohio Valley will keep people here. And while all of that is true, this current energy proposal has hit a major obstacle that could shut it down forever, and right now, time is of the essence.

“The problem is in Charleston,” said Steve White, the Director of West Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council at the Brooke County Commission Meeting. A $1 billion economic investment is supposed to come to Brooke County. But now, the state is backing out on supporting a massive natural gas power plant that could significantly change this area.

Eran Molz, the Upper Ohio Valley Building & Construction Trades President, told 7News “this is $100 million in wages for local people for local workers, and for our construction workers what’s so important about it is they may drive from Moundsville, they may drive from Wetzel County, they’re going to be stopping at each gas station filling up their car, buying their lunch so economically you’re going to see a boom in these small businesses around here.”

Some are surmising the state is afraid this will jeopardize coal, but they are sure this is not a competition, rather a partnership.

Brooke County Commissioner, AJ Thomas, said “the potential impacts of this we don’t even know everything that could benefit in Brooke County yet, we’re not competing against each other we’re filling demand this would allow you to flip the switch and have easy access to power on the grid and regardless it’s good to have a balanced power grid especially in a state that is a key producer of electricity in the country.”

The deadline to make this happen is coming up very soon and there are several letters out to the governor’s office on why if this doesn’t happen, it could be hugely detrimental. Those letters are intended to secure a $5 million loan guarantee from the State Economic Development Authority to show state support in what would be privately funded anyway.

State Senator for the 1st District, Ryan Weld, said “the Brooke County Board of Education will receive over $100,000 annually because of this project, $3.5 million investment in the Brooke County Public Service District that would allow for an expansion of services to thousands of residents out in more rural parts of Brooke County, 1,000 construction jobs to build the plant, the full-time jobs once it’s built…”

And there are many more advances that would come over a 30 year period. Randy Swartzmiller, State Delegate for the 1st District, added “this is a big pay day for Brooke County it could be $450,000 a year once it’s built, almost $200,000 [a year] to the School Board and we’ve got $100 million dollars on the table for payroll wages to build this so it’s very important, it would be a big economic boost to Brooke County and the whole Northern Panhandle.”

Again, time is of the essence and if they can’t work with the state very soon, West Virginia may lose out on this huge economic gain.

