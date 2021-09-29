Human remains found West Virginia

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County, West Virginia. Sept. 29, 2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County, West Virginia.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a survey crew in the area said they found the skeletal remains. Investigators then processed the scene and the remains are being sent off for examination.

Deputies are still investigating and working to gather information about the remains.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or they can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.