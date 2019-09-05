Hundreds gather at 11:59 PM to say goodbye to OVMC

Many of the medical professionals had seen a patient expire. They turned out several hundred strong to see this patient pronounced — not only because of its size — but because they wanted to treat it like a family member… and be there at the end.

We knew they were going to close. We were hopeful, we’ve been hopeful for the past year. When Alecto taken over, they promised they were going to make changes for the better. Kelly Galloway, Registered Nurse, OVMC

The changes OVMC owner Alecto did not work out for the better. Tens of millions of dollars in losses had brought this crowd together for candlelight, hugs, and tears. From all over the area, EMS teams pulled ambulances into the emergency room parking lot to say good-bye. Closing of the only in-patient mental health unit in an area rampant with substance abuse will create problems needing solving.

We’ve been talking back and forth. Working with Northwood, trying to work out some things. We’re going to meet with Wheeling Hospital — so there’s a whole bunch of things that will have to come together — but it’s going to put a major manpower crunch on any sheriff’s department. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

At 11-59 P-M, the last call went out. People milled about, not quite sure what to do after a hospital expires. Eventually, some began to sing “Country Roads.” Many of the staff said they simply wanted the best for their patients.

When it’s the worst time in their life — we just want to be there for them. And now, we’re just — we’ve been family. And now, we’re all going our separate ways. And it’s heartbreaking. Kelly Galloway, Registered Nurse, OVMC

Upstairs in the lobby, someone had cleaned out the baked goods counter at the snack bar. The time had come for one last picture and the final farewells.