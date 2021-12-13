Hundreds protest a pipeline that would ship drilled gas through West Virginia

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Hundreds of people protested against a natural gas pipeline in Virginia’s capital in advance of an upcoming key regulatory decision.

The demonstrators in Richmond on Saturday heard from North Carolina-based civil rights leader William Barber.

The Virginia State Water Control Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow construction of portions of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in wetlands and across over 200 Virginia waterways.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Barber told the crowd that projects like the pipeline would harm the poor.

The pipeline is supposed to ship drilled gas through West Virginia and Virginia. An extension into North Carolina is also proposed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter