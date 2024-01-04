WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Batteries the size of football stadiums are going to be made in Weirton very soon, and Form Energy needs hundreds of people to help power them.

A huge hiring fair at the Millsop Center drew more than 300 candidates for manufacturing jobs at the new Form Factory 1.

The company plans to build backup energy sources for the power grid at the former Weirton Steel site.

Form Energy’s president says demand was so overwhelming, the line was already full half an hour before the event even started.

“In the first 36 hours, we got about 175. We also allowed folks to come in for walk ins and about 100 people are lined up in the gym behind you…this is a really incredible place to start and grow your business. We have been really impressed and pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome to West Virginia and Weirton in particular has given us.” Ted Wiley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Form Energy

The open positions included machinists, industrial engineers, warehouse staff and many more.

The factory broke ground last May but is expected to be up and running early this summer.