I-70 Bridges Project: phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement to cause road closures

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement is about to begin.

It’s part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project and will cause a number of road closures.

Starting February 1st, the West Virginia Division of Highways says I -70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 and WV 2 South.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Monday, February 1, 2021, I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South – 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) in order to begin phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project. The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two. These closures will continue for approximately nine months. All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound. Detour signage will be in place to assist drivers in navigating the route change.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could impact the project schedule.

“Law enforcement getting there. You know, we’ll get through things but it’s still going to take time and, in a life, threatening situation, law enforcement needs to get there, it’s still going to slow us down, especially, it’s going to slow the city down, it’s going to slow us down, the Sheriff’s department. Medical is my bigger concern. Just getting to the hospital, anybody getting to the hospital, it’s just a huge concern,” said Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

If you’re traveling through the area, take I-470 as a detour.

Local traffic should take US- 40 Eastbound if you’re heading to the Wheeling area or around the project.

While it may cause some short-term inconvenience, those hard at work believe this project is well overdue.

“These bridges were all in need of maintenance. We were able to renovate several of them. This Fulton bridge here is one that we weren’t able to do. We had to do a reconstruction on it but these bridges were in need of maintenance and repair for many, many years,” said Witherow.

