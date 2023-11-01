MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Eight years ago, a Moundsville man was murdered.

Then his body was taken to a rural area, wrapped in a quilt and set on fire.



His name was Carl Thompson, but everyone called him Mike.



His daughter reached out to 7News recently, asking us to take a closer look at this cold case.



7News reporter DK Wright spotlights this murder that generated dozens of rumors–but no truth or solutions–only more questions

The last day of his life, Mike Thompson was at home on the phone.



His daughter Marlana said a quick goodbye and left the house.

“Said, Dad, I love you. I will see you tonight. I’m going to get Natalie off the bus. He said love you, Sis. That’s what he called me. Sissy. And that was the last time I seen my father.” Marlana Stewart

When she got home, his car was gone and so was he.



He often played video poker at various Moundsville clubs until late, but still wasn’t home by 2 a.m.

“I look at the bathroom window ’cause it faced our alley where my dad always parked, and there was no car.” Marlana Stewart

All night and the next morning, his absence alarmed her–and her six year old daughter.

Her father had been shot and killed in one place, then his body was dumped in a remote creek bed on the Wetzel County line and set on fire.

“And it just so happened that a person coming home from work who lived out in the rural area there had saw the fire and stopped.” Investigating officer

His body was charred, identified only by his dentures. His car was found in the VFW parking lot.

Police believe he knew his killer.



His daughter didn’t know a lot about her dad

“Cause my dad was, he kept a lot of stuff from us. I don’t know, to keep us safe? I don’t know.” Marlana Stewart

He had been in prison. He had a fiery temper, and even at 79, never backed down from a fight.

He’d been a boxer in his youth.

“But he also loved to plant flowers and do his tomato plants. And he also loved spending time with his children and his family and his granddaughter.” Marlana Stewart

His killer–or more likely killers–have never been found.

“Somebody knows something and they don’t want to come forward ’cause they’re scared.” Marlana Stewart

“I don’t believe there is a threat to the public safety. But we would still urge people to come forward about anything they know.” Marlana Stewart

“I want to know what happened to my father.” Marlana Stewart

Thompson was shot once in the head with a small caliber weapon.



Authorities say they still don’t know where the murder actually happened.



They urge anyone with information to call them at (304) 843-4100.