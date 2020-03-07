In-state coronavirus test now available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state is now able to conduct its own tests for the new coronavirus.

Justice said Saturday that coronavirus tests will be done at the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health lab. West Virginia had previously submitted tests of people at risk of having the virus to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ability to test at the state level is a huge step forward that will allow us to respond even faster to this evolving situation. This remains a top priority for me and for my entire administration. My DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch continues to join me for weekly calls with the Trump Administration and we will continue to do everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of West Virginians. Gov. Jim Justice, (R-WV)

West Virginia has no reported cases of coronavirus. Five people have been tested. Justice says two tests were negative and results for three more were pending Saturday.

The U.S. death toll from the virus was 19 on Saturday.

