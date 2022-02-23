OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Augusta Levy Learning Center and the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center are asking for your help.

They are offering a family-friendly community event that’s geared towards everyone.

These two organizations have teamed up to bring you inclusion on ice.

You can lace up your skates and hang out with the Nailers.

This event is a way to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.

****Register for inclusion on ice ****

Staci Stephen, Director of Learning at Augusta Levy Learning Center says when planning the event, they kept everyone in mind because nobody should ever feel excluded.

David George is a huge advocate for individuals with disabilities, and he’s also a volunteer at Augusta Levy Learning Center. He came to us about an all-inclusive event that had to do with hockey and individuals with disabilities. We’ll have Wheeling Nailers present along with Spike who will help any individuals that need help on the ice rink help them skate wheelchairs are permitted on the ice, and we will have assistance devices for anyone who them. Staci Stephen, Director of Learning at Augusta Levy Learning Center

If skating isn’t your thing, there will also be a variety of activities.

Play games at the arcade, get a face painting, and take pictures with your favorite Nailers player.

These organizations understand that events can be overwhelming, that’s why they are providing access to a sensory room.

Allison O’Konski is the Community Relations Director for Easterseals .

She says this isn’t your typical fundraiser.

Easterseals has partnered with Augusta Levy to offer inclusion on ice completely free we have been so fortunate to work with community partners who have sponsored the event and because of their support we’re able to offer free admission free equipment rentals and a free family friendly afternoon. Our goal is to bring the community together in the spirit of inclusion and to make the event accessible to everyone, so the sponsorships have really just made that possible. Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director, Easterseals

One hundred percent of donations go to the event, and a simple $10 donation covers the cost for one child.

The event takes place at J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink at Wheeling Park on Sunday, March 6 from 1-3 p.m.