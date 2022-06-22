WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Severe weather caused thousands of people to lose their refrigerators full of food last week, and with inflation continuing to rise, more and more people are struggling financially, making replacing that food a challenge.

The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the food security team partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank, all to offer the second of three mobile food pantries of the year.

At Wheeling Island Casino, cars lined up back to the road with hundreds of people patiently waiting.

According to the Executive Director of the Ohio County Family Resource Network, Claudia Raymer, she has never seen numbers like this.

We were already prepared and had expected higher numbers because of gas prices because of inflation because of previous ones we had supply chain issues, so we have increasingly had more people coming through. Today, we are seeing unprecedented numbers, I’m sure partly attributed to the power outage last week; we know a lot of people lost all the food they had in their fridge and freezers so we really have not seen numbers like this in the 18 months we’ve been doing this, so we’re just so glad that we can help our friends and neighbors get the food that they need. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director, Ohio County Family Resource Network

She says many of these families haven’t had to utilize their resources before today.

Families received a box filled with fresh produce, canned goods, bread, meat, milk and so much more.

Raymer says with gas being so expensive they wanted to make this event a one-stop shop.

So, Wheeling Health Right and UniCare partnered to provide people with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Marketing Director for Wheeling Health Right, Anne Ricci says they too have seen an increase in traffic in their facilities.

Were the local free and charitable clinic we serve several counties in our area Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Wetzel, Brooke and Belmont County in Ohio and we’re here to help. Anne Ricci, Marketing Director, Health Right

Their next event will take place in October.