Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Authorities say an autopsy is planned Monday for a West Virginia infant who died over the weekend after suffering “non-accidental trauma.”

Harrison Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey told The Exponent Telegram that 1-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech was pronounced dead late Saturday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The boy had been hospitalized since Wednesday and his 18-year-old father, Lucian Alexander Grayson, was charged on Thursday with felony child abuse resulting in injury.

A criminal complaint says the child’s injuries were “consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.”

The complaint says the father told authorities he thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept.

