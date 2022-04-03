BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.

During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon in the neck.

Khalel Ragin was arrested and charged with the crimes of Malicious Wounding and Inmate in Possession of Hazardous Materials.

Khalel Ragin is still housed at the Western Regional Jail pending bond. No one else was injured.

West Virginia State Police also responded to a separate stabbing in Boone County on Sunday.

West Virginia police respond to second stabbing today; woman stabbed in the chest

There, one woman allegedly stabbed another woman in the chest. The victim was life-flighted to a hospital and the suspect was arrested.