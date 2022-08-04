On Wednesday, a former Wood County, West Virginia corrections officer was arraigned on multiple charges related to bringing illegal items into the jail facility.

Adam Scott Tumlin was arraigned on charges of transport of prohibited items onto the grounds of the jail, drug conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance, and bribery on official matters, according to newsandsentinel.

According to a criminal complaint, Tumlin had been under investigation by the West Virginia State Police for transporting prohibited items into the Parkersburg Correctional Center and Jail.

Tumlin allegedly conspired with an inmate and other acquaintances that he was going to bring tobacco, Suboxone/Buprenorphine-Naloxone and other controlled substances into the jail.

In return, Tumlin would receive money from multiple inmate acquaintances through the app “CashApp”.

“It is believed that approximately 10-14 inmates at Parkersburg Correctional Center & Jail had sent U.S. currency to corrections officer Tumlin’s Cash App or Moneygram in exchange for contraband,” Corporal C.S. Jackson of the West Virginia State Police wrote.

It’s also alleged that Tumlin worked with another inmate who would deliver the prohibited items to the other inmates at the Jail.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Tumlin would hide the prohibited items in his lunch box and then deliver the prohibited item(s) to a certain inmate during his shift. Furthermore, it is believed on two occasions before his shift, Tumlin met a female subject from out of town who was a known acquaintance or girlfriend of an inmate at the facility where Tumlin then would receive an empty cigarette pack from this female which contained what Tumlin believed was Suboxone strips but further described the item inside the pack as an orange ball,” Jackson wrote according to newsandsentinel.

Tumlin received 50 to 60 deposits to ‘CashApp’ while working as a corrections officer from April 2022 to June/July 2022 for delivering contraband, making approximately $4,218.

He was released on an $80,000 bond.