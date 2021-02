Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A new bill, introduced into the West Virginia House on February 10, would forbid the teaching of sexuality in public schools.

The House Bill is number 2157.

The Bill would amend the Code of West Virginia 1931, related to sexuality, forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public school facilities as well as forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools.

The bill was introduced by delegates Joe Jeffries, John Mandt, and Dean Jeffries.