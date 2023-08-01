CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — During an emergency meeting Monday, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) voted unanimously to revoke Alderson Broaddus University’s authorization to confer degrees in the state effective December 31, 2023.

The institution is not permitted to enroll new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester. However, seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the fall term may return to complete their degrees on schedule.

The Commission said it took this action after receiving and confirming information that Alderson Broaddus University’s financial condition renders the institution unable to create a stable, effective, and safe learning environment for its students.

According the The Associated Press (AP), the small Baptist school had “staggering debts” including $775,000 in utility debts.

Some board members were out of town Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice’s office had asked for a continuance of the meeting, but the commission denied the request, according to AP.

“While I truly wish there had been a viable path forward for Alderson Broaddus University to continue operating, our foremost priority is to help their students continue their education as seamlessly as possible,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education.”

“We have been working with other colleges and universities in the state, and we are grateful to have institutions that are eager to help these students transfer and complete their degrees. The Commission takes its role in authorizing private institutions to operate within West Virginia very seriously. This is a role that the Legislature entrusted us with to safeguard students, and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Tucker.

The Commission’s vote Monday also included authorizing the Chancellor to enter an order directing the steps Alderson Broaddus must take to wind down its operations. This includes, but is not limited to:

Not accepting, admitting, or enrolling new students beginning with the Fall 2023 semester;

Not returning any current students to campus for the Fall 2023 semester, except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return to complete their degrees;

Developing and executing appropriate plans related to the online teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

Immediately ending all athletic and extracurricular activities;

Notifying all currently enrolled students of this loss of authorization and a detailed explanation of how this action directly affects them, what support services are being provided to them, and what actions they must take to obtain transcripts to transfer to another institution or complete graduation requirements at the University;

Making advisors accessible and posting those hours to meet with all currently enrolled students, either virtually or in person, to advise them of options to transfer to other institutions of higher education;

Providing transcripts and financial aid records and/or assistance to students;

Distributing degrees and certificates to students who have completed program requirements;

Reimbursement to students, except those seniors who return for the Fall 2023 semester to complete their programs of study, of any payments that have been made for tuition and fees for the Fall 2023 semester; and

Any other necessary and appropriate student services as specified by the Chancellor.

As part of its duties outlined in state law, the Commission is responsible for annually authorizing private institutions to confer degrees in West Virginia. Alderson Broaddus has the right to appeal the Commission’s decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days.

Alderson Broaddus University students should call 800-263-1549 with questions.

The board was aware that some student-athletes and international students had plans to arrive at the private school as soon as this week, according to AP.

According to AP, “The city of Philippi had sent a notice last week specifying the amount of overdue utility debt at Alderson Broaddus. Monday was the deadline for the university’s utilities to be shut off if a payment had not been made, according to the commission.”

“The school announced Thursday it would pay the city $67,000 on Monday and follow a structured plan for regular payments to resolve the remaining balance” and a board member confirmed Monday that this payment was made, according to AP.

According to AP, “Justice said in his weekly briefing earlier Monday that while no one wants the school to close, ‘this is not a brand new problem. There’s been a lot of mountains and barriers that have been created by whatever it may be, and the inevitable may be the inevitable.'”

Alderson Broaddus was founded in 1932, and has been struggling financially for several years, according to AP. “Alderson Broaddus was placed on probation in 2017 by its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission…The probation was lifted in 2019 although the school remained on notice to continue addressing areas of concern,” according to AP.

“Another state school, private Ohio Valley University in Wood County, went bankrupt and abruptly closed in 2021,” according to AP.

What are local colleges offering to Alderson Broaddus students?

(WTRF) Colleges across the Ohio Valley and even from nearby states are reaching out to Alderson Broaddus students to offer them transfer packages and enroll them in their schools.

Here is a sampling of what these schools have to offer former Alderson Broaddus University students. Statements are from the schools’ press releases.

West Liberty University

WLU will provide expedited review of admissions materials from ABU students including accepting admissions letters for first-time, full-time students for provisional admittance. For other students, the application is free and will be processed within 48 hours. Academic staff and advisors are ready to assist ABU students with transcript review and advising for fall classes.

WLU offers scholarships for first-year and new transfer students, including the new Topper Grant scholarship. On-campus housing is still available and, for ABU students, the housing deposit will be waived. Classes begin August 21 and students have until August 31 to finalize their schedule.

WLU provides a safe, small, and picturesque campus with one of the most affordable tuition rates in the region. Students who wish to learn more about WLU can talk personally with an Admissions counselor by calling 304-336-8076 or emailing admissions@westliberty.edu to set up an appointment. Transfer students can visit https://westliberty.edu/transfer/ for more information and to connect with an advisor.

Bethany College

A Message to Alderson Broaddus Students from Jamie Caridi, Ph.D., President of Bethany College

Bethany College extends our heartfelt empathy to the students, faculty, and staff who are impacted by today’s announcement of Alderson Broaddus’ closure. With deep respect, we wish you strength as you navigate through this very difficult time.

To the Alderson Broaddus students affected, we want you to know that Bethany College is here to offer immediate assistance and relief by extending our support and inviting you to join the Bethany College Community. Bethany College is committed to providing an expedited transfer process by providing you a financial aid package, reviewing your transcript, and assigning you housing within 24 hours to ensure you lose little if any ground in pursuit of your degree. Bethany College is proud to announce that we are on pace for record enrollment numbers for the Fall 2023 semester and our numbers continue to climb.

Bethany College is committed to meeting 100% of an Alderson Broaddus’ student’s financial need. Merit scholarships are also available. Bethany College will also accept Alderson Broaddus University credits with a C grade or better that are commensurate with Bethany College’s specific programs of study.

In addition, in the event an Alderson Broaddus student has executed a lease agreement with a non-university landlord in the Phillipi area and unable to secure relief and terminate the lease, Bethany College will provide free housing for one semester.

Bethany’s faculty, coaches, and staff stand ready to support Alderson Broaddus students and their families as they begin to navigate their next educational journey. If you have any questions or would like to learn more, we invite you to contact us at your earliest convenience.

Enrollment Office: 304.829.7611

Wheeling University

Wheeling University is ready to match the financial aid packages Alderson Broaddus has offered to its current and incoming students, while providing these students with a quick, seamless transition to Wheeling.

At this difficult time, the Wheeling University community is ready to offer Alderson Broaddus students priority housing placements, and student support to help in any way needed. Wheeling University Admissions will guarantee 100 percent transfer credits, allowing students to seamlessly transfer without losing any credits or class standing, no application fee, and same day admissions decision and transfer evaluation. Additionally, to support the students and families of Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling will offer a $1,000 transfer scholarship.

Also, to better assist Alderson Broaddus students seeking to transition to Wheeling, the University will host a Virtual Information Session at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 and an on-campus Open House from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5. The virtual session and open house will provide AB students and their families with information about academic programs, financial aid and the transfer process. Those wishing to attend Saturday’s Open House should contact Wheeling University’s Office of Admissions at admiss@wheeling.edu or by calling 304-243-2359. The Admission’s Staff is prepared to offer one-on-one admissions counseling to all students as well.

The Wheeling University community is saddened by this news concerning Alderson Broaddus. The University offers its unwavering support to help the students, faculty, alumni and staff at Alderson Broaddus during this very difficult time. As a faith-based institution, like Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling stands ready to offer spiritual support and counseling assistance to all those in need.

Point Park University-Pittsburgh

Point Park University recognizes how traumatic the closure of Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia is for affected students, and we want you to know we are ready to assist as you consider next steps.

“A lot of us have college-age children, and a member of our leadership team has a son in his senior year at ABU,” President Chris W. Brussalis said. “We have an entire team of people here who also understand the stress and anxieties that can impact college students, and we stand ready to help anyone who reaches out to us.”

Classes start August 28 at Point Park, located a little more than two hours away from ABU in Downtown Pittsburgh. With our policy of rolling admissions, we can make a transfer to our school a smooth and painless process. Those students who reach out to Point Park will undergo an expedited process that will include a transcript review, financial aid package and discounted housing. You can qualify for all need-based aid and up to $25,000 in athletic, academic and merit scholarships. You also will have access to a transfer counselor to assist the process and an academic success coach.

Whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student, you will find that Point Park offers a number degree programs that may be a good fit and keep you on a path toward graduation. We also have a robust offering of online programs that would allow you to continue working uninterrupted toward your degree.

Student-athletes at ABU are encouraged to contact us and set up meetings with Athletic Director John Ashaolu and his coaches. Point Park offers a full slate of athletics for both men and women, as well as coed sports like competitive cheer, competitive dance and esports.

At Point Park, you will receive a career-focused education in a dynamic urban university setting in Downtown Pittsburgh. We take a personalized approach to education here, and you’ll find attentive faculty and staff who will support you on your journey. Our diverse and inclusive campus is designed to make you feel at home. Contact us right away to begin the conversation and come see our campus.

To get started, ABU students can simply call 412-392-3430 to access their transfer concierge services. We can arrange conversations with deans, faculty members, financial aid experts and admissions counselors, and answer any questions you may have.