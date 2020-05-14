Is W.Va. voter turnout to be lower this year due to pandemic? Secretary of State says on the contrary…

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With West Virginia early voting to start in less than two weeks, Secretary of State Mac Warner says this election is unprecedented territory, but they’re ready.

While in-person voting will take place on June 9th, many West Virginians have resorted to a virtual ballot-box. But with this new way to do your civic duty, it comes with some new concerns.

Secretary Warner says voter turnout may be higher than in years past.

We might actually see an increase and that is because everyone’s been given a reminder of all the applications going out to all 1.2 million registered voters. And so, with this huge number, 208,000 people have requested this absentee ballot, some of those might be people who otherwise wouldn’t have taken the time to go to the polls to vote, but we’ve made it so easy for them, their ballot box is as close as their mailbox. Mac Warner, Secretary of State of West Virginia:

Voter fraud also comes as a big hurdle since absentee stops you from seeing the face behind the vote.

However, Secretary Warner says this new system has vetted over 190,000 names of voters that have moved out of state or are now deceased, and they’ve added roughly 180,000 *live voters to that list.

And if those new names turn-up in this election, it could change the game.

And absentee vote must be postmarked by Election Day, June 9th.

And if you catch wind of something suspicious, call 877-fraud-wv.