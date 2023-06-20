CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — During a media briefing Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) responded to a CBS news report claiming his office was under federal investigation for the Do It For Babydog Vaccine lottery..

Justice and his Chief of Staff, Brian Abraham, stated unequivocally that the governor’s office was not under investigation.

The “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery was launched by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was to encourage people to get their vaccinations by entering their names in a lottery. People could win trucks, boats scholarships or cash.

Some winners balked at claiming income tax on the prizes while other sold the vehicles they won in the contest. Car dealerships that supplied the vehicles provided all records officials requested, according to Abraham.

Justice vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the contest and said the CBS report was misleading.

“What’s been reported here is nothing but 18 carat garbage.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

He also said that there was no federal investigation.

“It’s been reported that we were under investigation. That was completely wrong.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice explained that his office did receive a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s office and turned over all records, but there was no formal investigation.

He went on to say that the contest encouraged people to get vaccinated and that it saved lives.

Justice said he is contacting CBS to retract the story.

“I am sending a letter to the editor of CBS News and demanding clarification that there has never been an investigation of my office.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice’s Chief of Staff concurred, stating that he gave the reporter factual information but that the reporter wrote the piece to infer that there was wrongdoing at Justice’s office.

“The [CBS] reporter gave an inference that there’s something untoward here. It was just a hit job. Other reporters didn’t publish it.” Brian Abraham, Chief of Staff to Governor Justice

Abraham said the CBS report was “politicized.”

Justice mentioned his run for U.S. Senate and said he is determined to win and “right” the country.

“I am going to win the senate and flip control of the senate.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice cited issues like wokeness, high interest rates and the failed mission in Afghanistan as things he plans to address if he is elected to the U.S. Senate.