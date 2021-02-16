ELM GROVE CRASH UPDATE: I-70 eastbound may close again due to towing after earlier crash

UPDATE: Feb 16: 7:45 p.m.

One lane on I-70 eastbound is open per Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard. West Virginia 511 reports crews are cleaning up a diesel spill and doing road repairs.

Eastbound I-70 may be closed again when the disabled vehicle is towed says West Virginia 511.

One lane is partially open, crews are continuing to clean up a diesel spill and perform road repairs, expect I-70 EB to be closed again when towing starts vehicle recovery. https://t.co/YfToAjBtol pic.twitter.com/8Nem0XCNay — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) February 16, 2021

UPDATE: Feb 16: 4:22 p.m.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms that one lane of traffic is now open near the Elm Grove crash scene.

The 7News crew also confirmed that eastbound traffic is backed up onto I-470 and across the bridge into Ohio.

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Crews and officials are heading to the scene of a crash near Elm Grove.

A trailer apparently crashed and split in half on the eastbound side of construction past exit 5 heading toward The Highlands.

Sheriff Tom Howard says these lanes will be closed for ‘quite a while.’

Howard says that the interstate is filled with ‘pellets of plastic’ that need to be cleaned up.

