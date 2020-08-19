“It’s a lifeline”: Senator Manchin continues his call to save the USPS

(WTRF) – President Trump and lawmakers have been battling back and forth when it comes to the security of mail-in voting.

But, one Senator from West Virginia feels the problems with the post office go beyond putting voting by mail in danger.



Earlier this month Senator Joe Manchin introduced the POST (Protect Our Services Today) Act, which would mandate that the U.S. Postal Service can’t close any facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then the Senator visited several facilities across the Mountain State.

It’s what he saw at the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center that prompted him to write a letter to the Postmaster General.

Senator Manchin explained that facility serves one of the largest areas in the country, which includes almost all of West Virginia, as well as parts of five neighboring states.

In the letter, the Senator details he saw three mail sorting machines out of service, and called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to make sure those machines are up and running again immediately.

17 sourcing machines, 17 that sources our daily mail and envelopes. Three are taken out of commission. They’re still sitting there ready to go. Parts were taken off one that I saw, and I couldn’t get people to talk to me because they’ve been muzzled. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

Senator Manchin is also asking postal workers to call his office, after he claims it appeared they were told not to talk to him during his visit.

I will protect your identity. Call me. Call my office. Let us know what you see, a change and what would slow down the process of delivering the mail and making sure that every vote is counted. That’s why I got so fired up and that’s why I’m still fired up. I can’t believe that we as Americans, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or Independent, would allow anything and think this is correct and the way government should run. It is not. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

Meanwhile the Postmaster General issued a statement of his own, part of which reads that mail processing equipment will remain where it is and no mail processing facilities will be closed until after the election.

Senator Manchin added that what’s happening with USPS is troubling because the service is “a lifeline” to most West Virginians.

People love their carriers. They love their post office. They depend on it. They get not only their mail and their communications with families and loved ones and everyone else in between. They get their medicine. 80% of veterans receive their medicine through the postal service. It’s a lifeline as far as security checks, retirement checks, all those people rely on for survival. It’s the one thing that connects us as a nation. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

The House of Representatives has been called back later this week to vote on legislation related to the postal service.

In response to the Postmaster General’s announcement that some changes will be suspended until after the election, Senator Manchin released the following statement: