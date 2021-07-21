Jehovah’s Witnesses holding virtual global event for 2021

(WTRF) – A tradition over a century old is being broken as a response to COVID-19.



Jehovah’s Witnesses normally hold massive conventions worldwide, with a big one for our area usually going off in Charleston. Jehovah’s Witnesses have a long history in the Southwestern Pennsylvania-West Virginia area, with 39 different congregations.



Last year the pandemic shut down their events for the first time, and they’ve decided to go virtual for 2021.

7NEWS spoke with their national spokesman, who explains why they came to that decision.

ROBERT HENDRICKS, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses: “And we shut that down because of two basic principles. We love our neighbor and we love life. And so we were very concerned that an event like this which brings in a lot of people, not just from the area but regionally, sometimes even internationally we have visitors. We thought that bringing that to the area would perhaps bring something, or take away something that would be deadly to some.” Robert Hendricks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses

The theme of 2021’s now-virtual event is “Powerful By Faith,” and will be delivered in more than 500 languages across the globe. You can attend by going to www.JW.org, or you can download their JW Library app for iOS or Android. It’s also streaming online with Roku, Apple TV and others. The next program will stream this Saturday afternoon, July 26th.