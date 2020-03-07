Jim Douglas Running for West Virginia Supreme Court 

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A family court judge in Kanawha County is in the running for West Virginia State Supreme Court.

Jim Douglas stands by several ideas centered around foster care funding, budget to include daycare services in courts, funding for domestic violence people, sensitivity training for LGBTQ issues, among a few others.

If elected, his major plans are to restore the predictability function, bring practical practice back to the Supreme Court, and restore the prominence of family law.

A lot of his passion goes back to his 40 years of family law experience.

“My heart and soul is in family law. They can elect any former legislature from the Supreme Court or someone who had never practiced. But there’s only one family court judge, one family law advocate and practitioner that they can elect. If you don’t do it now, 12 years from now is your next chance.” Jim Douglas, Candidate for West Virginia Supreme Court

Douglas has dealt with divorce, grandparent, guardianship, custody, LGBTQ, and domestic violence cases in the family law court system.

The polls open on May 12.