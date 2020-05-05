JMHS students Grab 2020 West Virginia LifeSmarts title

Pictured from left are the members of the JM LifeSmarts team: Zachary Bishop, Shelby Moore, Miranda Taylor, Whitney Coffield and Adam Miller.

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The student team from John Marshall High School has been crowned West Virginia LifeSmarts champions for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The winning team is coached by Megan Pintus. Students include: Captain Miranda Taylor (11

th), Zach Bishop (12th), Whitney Coffield (12th), Adam Miller (12th), and Shelby Moore (11th).



This is the second year in a row the Monarchs team was crowned the state champion and moved on to the national competition. Coffield and Miller served on last year’s team as well.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the in-person 2020 National LifeSmarts Championship was canceled, but due to John Marshall High School’s success this year, the team has qualified to compete at 2021 the National LifeSmarts Championship, which will be held in Cincinnati April 17-20, 2021.



“LifeSmarts participants in John Marshall High School have gained many of the consumer ‘smarts’ they’ll need to make it in the real world,” said LifeSmarts Program Director Lisa Hertzberg. “We’re proud to crown the deserving teens from John Marshall High School this year’s West Virginia champions and hope to see them in Cincinnati next year.”

LifeSmarts, a consumer education competition that challenges teens in grades 9th through 12th aboutpersonal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology and consumer rights and

responsibilities, is a program of the National Consumers League (NCL).