Joe Manchin voices concerns on filling Supreme Court vacancy before President Election Day

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump intends on filling the Supreme Court vacancy, but Democratic senator Joe Manchin believes filling this this seat before the Presidential Election would be a disservice to American citizens.

Throughout the nation’s history there have only been 13 Supreme Court vacancies that have arisen in the 10 months leading up to a Presidential Election. Manchin says he has voted for 161 judges that were nominated by Trump but he refuses to vote to fill the Supreme Court vacancy in the near future.

“I don’t know who the nominee would be and I’m happy to meet with that nominee and hear and listen to that nominee on their qualifications and everything but I would be voting against the process to move forward or vote for anyone during this period of time, whether it be a democrat appointment or republican,” said Manchin.

Manchin went on to say he believes America is the most divided it as ever been and he believes filling the vacant position in the Supreme Court would only add to the division.