Juneteenth not an official holiday in West Virginia says, Gov. Justice

(WTRF)- West Virginia is about to celebrate Juneteenth for the first time on June 19.

A May AP report claimed that West Virginia made it an official state holiday. Gov. Justice, during his Thursday briefing, cleared that up.

“I always recognize a mistake and I don’t take long to do it. My notes were telling me its an official holiday. It is not recognized as an official state holiday. Juneteenth, what the legislature did was recognize the importance of this great day and what they did was officially recognize the day. As far as official state holiday, it’s not that at this time. I think it’s incredible progress and as we go forward let’s be hopeful that at some point in time we will recognize it as an official state holiday. It is an incredibly important day, a landmark in this great country,” said Gov. Justice.