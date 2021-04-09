Justice: Bill to repeal income tax appears dead for legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the income tax repeal appears to be dead for this legislative session.

The governor says the House of Delegates won’t vote on the plan passed by the State Senate, which makes the bill dead for the session.

“It’s a big disappointment, but it’s over.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

Justice says he’ll take his efforts to repeal the income tax on a “roadshow” before considering calling a special session.

“It surely closes the door for now, and I heard the door slam really, realy hard when the house said ‘We’re not taking it up.'” Justice said. I surely don’t have a timeframe to be able to bring this back to a special session. It’ll probably take a little while.”

