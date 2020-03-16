Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia, still no confirmed cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Jim Justice confirmed COVID has not reached The Mountain State at this time. However, he has decided to follow the leadership of Pres. Donald Trump and declare a state of emergency for West Virginia.

At this time, he says the state has tested 84 cases, 80 came back negative and four are pending.

He says residents should still be concerned because many who reside in West Virginia are elderly and have underlying health concerns.

“We are very high risk,” he says ” … We’ve got to be concerned.”

He says residents should be respectful of each other when they visit the grocery stores. His government has reached out to stores to ensure there will be food for all residents.

Justice does not recommend closing bars and restaurants yet.

The state is working toward being ready to combat the virus withing West Virginia.

“Let’s not get caught and then say, ‘oh no,’ Justice says. “Let’s err way, way, way to the safe side.”

He says the COVID-19 virus is probably in the state somewhere, but today, no one has tested positive. Today, he says, the federal government says residents can go to the grocery store. On Monday, he said if residents want to go to a restaurant, they can.

Justice says the state is in a better place today than yesterday. Every day that goes by means West Virginia is less likely to have a large outbreak. He says Mountain State residents should work together at this time.

“Be the people that love one another,” he says.