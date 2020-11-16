Justice gives COVID-19 update after a weekend of record numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Friday, the governor announced multiple executive orders, including updates to the state’s mask mandate, postponing winter sports, extending in-person school closures for Thanksgiving break to allow for more time to quarantine and canceling concert band festivals for the rest of the year as well as spring band festivals.

Over the weekend, West Virginia experienced record-breaking numbers in the COVID-19 reports, including recording the highest reported cases in a single day Saturday with new cases and the highest spike in active cases on Sunday. A total of 2,016 cases were reported between the two days, with 801 additional cases reported Monday. The active cases rose to more than 10,300 this morning.

A total of 20 deaths have been reported since Friday, with nine each reported Saturday and Sunday, and three reported Monday, bringing the Mountain State to 585 deaths.