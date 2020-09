Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 3, 2020, there have been 444,902 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,845 total cases and 237 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Randolph County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County. "We grieve, together with their families, the tragic loss of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.