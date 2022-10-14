CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration over the flooding that happened in southern West Virginia and Doddridge County this summer.

According to a press release from Justice’s office sent Friday, West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation between July 12 and Aug. 15, and between those dates, there was not one 24-hour period without rainfall.

Justice has requested that the federal government provide Public Assistance and certain Individual Assistance programs to support West Virginia’s response to the flooding in Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties.

Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must review the request and President Joe Biden must authorize it.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance from a Presidential Disaster Declaration can include:

Individuals and Households Program

Crisis Counseling Program

Disaster Case Management

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Legal Services

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

FEMA’s Public Assistance from a Presidential Disaster Declaration can include:

Debris removal

Emergency protective measures

Roads and bridges

Water control facilities

Buildings and equipment

Utilities

Parks, recreational and other facilities

According to the release, the flooding caused the following damage:

McDowell County – Damage to more than 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges and numerous roads.

– Damage to more than 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges and numerous roads. Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties – Significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.

– Significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages. Fayette and Kanawha counties – Damage to more than 100 homes, roads and bridges throughout the counties.

Justice said that on top of the flooding damage, the state is currently managing eight open federally declared disasters.