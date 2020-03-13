Justice to close schools in WVa, starting Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all schools across the state will be closed, starting on Monday.

The closure was announced to ensure the safety of children and help prevent the spread of the virus.

Those institutions, especially in our state, carry with them great responsibility. And I told you yesterday that if there was a high probability that we would close the schools, and that’s what we have to do. We have to close the schools. Gov. Jim Justice | (R) WV

As of now, there is no timetable of as when schools will reopen in the Mountain State.

West Virginia is one of two states that have not seen any positive cases of the virus. The governor also recommends nonessential out-of-state travel and discourages groups and organizations from hosting large events.

