Justice: West Va. schools out for at least two weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia schools will remain closed through at least March 27.

Justice announced the school closings on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, even though the state doesn’t have a confirmed case.

A release from the governor’s office Saturday said no return date has been set for students but they would be out for at least two weeks.

Also on Saturday, two large hospital systems, WVU and CAMC Health System, announced restricted visitations.

Latest Posts: