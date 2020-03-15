Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Justice: West Va. schools out for at least two weeks

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia schools will remain closed through at least March 27.

Justice announced the school closings on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, even though the state doesn’t have a confirmed case.

A release from the governor’s office Saturday said no return date has been set for students but they would be out for at least two weeks.

Also on Saturday, two large hospital systems, WVU and CAMC Health System, announced restricted visitations.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter