Justice wishes West Virginia a happy Easter in video message

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice posted a video on Sunday, wishing all West Virginians the ‘happiest Easter of all-time.
Justice asked state residents to continue following guidelines recommended by health officials and pray for one another during this time of uncertainty.
The governor is not expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
