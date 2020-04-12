Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Justice wishes West Virginia a happy Easter in video message

West Virginia Headlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice posted a video on Sunday, wishing all West Virginians the ‘happiest Easter of all-time.

Justice asked state residents to continue following guidelines recommended by health officials and pray for one another during this time of uncertainty.

The governor is not expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.

