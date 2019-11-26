Justice: WV employment numbers highest in decade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice and Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts held a news conference Monday to discuss employment numbers across the Mountain State.

According to statistics, employment in West Virginia hasn’t been this high in over a decade.

So proud to announce today that the number of WVians who have jobs has reached 763,000 – the state's highest employment number in over ten years! We’re making WV a better place to do business and the result has been a big boost in jobs! https://t.co/fmT8kpu8RJ #WV #WVGov — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) November 25, 2019

In the past year, about 19,000 jobs were created in the Mountain State with the bulk going towards health and education.

Despite the state losing 900 retail jobs, Gov. Justice is pleased with how the economy is growing.

It’s great news — it’s great news. You know we talked about the idea of, the possibility of, having to do $100 million of budget cuts. And the reason we haven’t done that is we’re still not sure we have to do it. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Although employment numbers are high, critics of the tovernor remain doubtful that it will sustain.

The governor’s own people have told us that many of these new jobs are in either roads or pipeline construction, and those aren’t permanent jobs. Del. Mike Pushlin, (D) Kanawha

A $30 million budget deficit in West Virginia points towards the downturn in coal and natural gas severance tax.

Nevertheless, Gov. Justice believes that sector of the state’s economy will be able to bounce back.

LATEST HEADLINES