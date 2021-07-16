Kentucky Public Service Commission denied rate increases needed to keep the Mitchell Power Plant open

On Thursday, July 16, the Kentucky Public Service Commission denied the rate increases needed to keep the Mitchell Power Plant open through 2040.

A decision by the West Virginia Public Service Commission is still pending on whether or not rate increases will be approved to pay for mandated federal environmental upgrades.

In late 2020, AEP through its subsidiaries Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power, filed applications asking for rate increases that would allow for investment in modifications in the plant to comply with two federal regulations governing the disposal of coal combustion residuals (CCRs) and effluent limitation guidelines (ELGs) which would allow the plant to operate through 2040.

Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (WV-01)

eleased the following statement after the Kentucky Public Service Commission denied action that would keep the Mitchell Coal Power Plant open through 2040, rather than closing early in 2028.

“It is disappointing that Kentucky is turning its back on coal. This misguided decision only helps the left’s pursuit of ending the use of coal and fossil fuels across the country. Not only does the Mitchell Power Plant support countless jobs and much-needed economic activity but it is critical to providing reliable and resilient electricity to ratepayers through West Virginia and Kentucky. Any rate increases needed to keep the Mitchell Power Plant open pale in comparison to the economic devastation that will come with the plant’s premature closure. Moving forward, to keep the plant open through 2040, we will work with the state and other stakeholders to find a solution to protect our economy and West Virginia’s coal miners.”