HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The weather’s getting nicer, which means families could be looking for fun things to do.

You could try one of 11 State Parks that have been named especially kid-friendly in the Mountain State.

Getting back to nature has been on the forefront of everyone’s mind since the pandemic began, so it helps that West Virginia has so many to choose from!

The whole family can enjoy activities like swimming, camping, hiking, biking, and

Tomlinson Run State Park has even more than that to offer!

“We have the miniature golf, we have boat docks, boat rentals, paddle boats and rowboats and kayaks.” Samuel Morris – Tomlinson Run State Park Superintendent

He says it a place for the kids to play while making lasting memories.

“The families come camping I think they bond and the kids remember that for the rest of their lives. Spending the weekend with there parents and roasting hotdogs and making s’more’s and catching fire flies.” Samuel Morris – Tomlinson Run State Park Superintendent

Out of 11 state parks that were given kid-friendly destinations by Only-in-your-state dot com, Tomlinson Run is the only one in the Northern Panhandle.

So Morris says great to see people out and about enjoying nature.

It has been a great place for people to escape covid. We were very busy last two years I think people kind of reconnected with the outdoors and hopefully they stick to that keep coming out and enjoying what we have to offer.” Samuel Morris – Tomlinson Run State Park Superintendent

For a List of all kid friendly parks you can head on over to onlyinyourstate.com and see some of the places they’ve highlighted to visit.