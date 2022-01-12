Largest steel producer in the United States will be creating steel mill in West Virginia

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation has selected Mason County, West Virginia, as the location for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill.

The record investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest in West Virginia history, as well as the largest single investment Nucor has ever made.

“This is a landmark announcement in the history of our state,” Gov. Justice said. “Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future. It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state.

“I sincerely thank Nucor for their commitment to West Virginia and for allowing us to showcase our ability to compete with other states for major manufacturing facilities like this. From the very first call with their CEO, I knew they shared the values that we in West Virginia share as well, ones that will make us great partners for generations to come. It took a team of people to pull this off, and I am immensely proud of all those involved.”

Nucor produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces, making the company North America’s largest recycler of any material.

“We are incredibly excited to be building this new steel mill in West Virginia. This will be the world’s most advanced sheet steel mill producing the most sustainable steel that will build our nation’s modern 21st century economy,” said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “This is a transformational project that will have a significant economic impact in Mason County and surrounding areas. We look forward to being part of the community for decades to come.”

Upon completion, the mill is expected to create approximately 800 high-quality manufacturing jobs. Construction of the state-of-the art facility, which will begin in 2022, will create an additional 1,000 jobs.

The mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities, and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.

West Virginia competed against our neighboring states, especially Ohio and Pennsylvania, to attract the company.