W.Va. (WTRF) – Republican Laura Wakim Chapman was officially sworn in today for the State Senate seat she won back in November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She will be representing District 1. She defeated former delegate Randy Swartzmiller for the seat, which covers Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, and a portion of Marshall County.

Chapman has a background as a constitutional lawyer, and plans to work on increasing access to broadband and increasing school security across the Mountain State.