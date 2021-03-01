Law firm doubling every donation for the United Way

Bordas & Bordas is taking on a new type of madness this March

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You’ve heard of March Madness but have you heard of Match Madness?

Throughout this month, Bordas & Bordas says they will match any donation given to the United Way up to $15,000!

The law firm’s donation-doubling comes at a time when non-profits are banking on the community.

We’re rounding down our campaign. We launched our campaign in September, so March usually isn’t a big month for us. The fact they’re coming in to match every donation that comes in up to $15,000, it can be a really important month for us especially with the cancellation of so many fundraisers. Jess Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Rine says this is the first year of ‘Match Madness’ and it seemed like such a perfect fit since Bordas and Bordas is a sports-minded organization.

$1 will turn to $2; $5 will become $10!

If you are in the giving spirit this March, you can donate to the United Way via check, PayPal or by heading here.