Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 21st century has made it clear—West Virginia energy is at a fork in the road.

And for a state with such a reputation for mining, the direction to take is far from clear.

Some want to stay with the source that’s fueled the Mountain State’s peaks and valleys

for centuries—coal.

But with the worldwide effort to lower dependence on oil and gas, others are pushing for the state

to reinvent itself with renewables.

And West Virginia’s lawmakers think they’ve found a way to do it with the very first element

on the periodic table.

The Biden Administration will develop four hydrogen hubs throughout the country, which are

networks of both producers and consumers of hydrogen-based energy.

The Department of Energy has until next year to decide what states will be the test subjects.

And with its reputation for manufacturing—West Virginia is putting its horse in the clean energy-powered race.

The strategy to put this hub within our borders is being formed right now by senators Joe Manchin

and Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman David McKinley and Governor Jim Justice.

Their focus over the next year will be to choose and promote an existing energy-producing facility

as a viable option—and bring a massive amount of job opportunities that have dwindled for decades.

The panel isn’t releasing any specifics yet, but everyone involved is optimistic that the state

has the experience and the workforce to be up for the task.

Competing to become a Hydrogen Hub means that West Virginia has a chance be a center of innovation and development of these next generation energy technologies, bringing jobs and opportunities to the state. Rep. David McKinley (R)-WV 01

“Our incredible West Virginia miners have worked hard to keep the lights shining across America and I believe, with all in me, we are the perfect people and the perfect state to maximize the exciting potential of hydrogen.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R)-West Virginia

Clean H2 energy has uses including industry, transportation and even powering other power plants, all sectors this area excels in.

So is hydrogen the future of our coal-powered state? It’s too early to tell right now.

But with just those tiny atoms, West Virginia could remind the world that we’re still the champions of energy innovation—one megawatt at a time.