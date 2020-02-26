Lawmakers pushing rare earth elements to forefront in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Lawmakers are looking to bring rare earth elements to the forefront in the Mountain State.

These elements, which are used for cell phones, computers and military weapons, are often extracted following the coal mining process.

The House Energy Committee hopes to boost research at state universities, such as West Virginia University.

Trying to find ways to mine or manufacture or recover these rare earth minerals that are very important to the economy of world today. And if we can, we have potential to create additional opportunities for our coal industry. Del. Bill Anderson / (R) Wood – Chairman, Energy Committee

WVU operates a cutting-edge rare earth elements extraction facility in Monongalia County. China controls 90 percent of the world’s supply.

