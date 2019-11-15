Lawsuit against Ohio County BOE ends

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The man suing the Ohio County Board of Education over sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of a former local teacher has agreed to end the case.

Christopher Birch made headlines earlier this year by suing the Board, among others over sexual abuse he suffered over 14 years by his teacher Elizabeth Harbert while a student at Bridge Street Middle School. Harbert pleaded guilty in August to sexual assault in the third degree and will serve one to five years in prison.

Birch’s attorney Teresa Toriseva released a statement on the case earlier this afternoon…saying in part: “Mr. Birch is grateful and pleased the matter has resolved and is thankful for all the public support he received while the case was proceeding. Mr. Birch is anxious to move forward and will have no further comment on these matters.”

The statement also says the Board denies all liability in the matter.