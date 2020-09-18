Lawsuit: Catholic school principal fired for reporting abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former principal at a West Virginia Catholic high school has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against a diocese, alleging he was let go for reporting complaints of inappropriate contact involving a priest and for firing a football coach.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported Friday that former Parkersburg Catholic High School Principal John Golebiewski filed the lawsuit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The suit alleges the diocese breached Golebiewski’s contract in retaliation for reporting “wrongdoing toward the children under his care,” and to prevent an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

A spokesman for the diocese said it had no comment.