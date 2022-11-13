LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport.

Details released from helicopter crash that killed Ohio Valley man

The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence lawsuit against multiple people and businesses. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report found that the helicopter crashed into a rockface about 200 yards away from two cut power cables.

The final report of that crash has not yet been released.