Lawyers ask to delay sentencing of woman who plead guilty in VA Medical Center deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Lawyers are asking to delay the sentencing of a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.

Attorneys for Reta Mays filed a motion asking that her sentencing be put off until mid-May because of concerns about the Coronavirus.

Prosecutors are opposing the request, citing the rights of the victims “to a reasonably prompt conclusion” to the case.

Mays admitted in July to purposely killing the veterans.

