Legal Aid of West Virginia to Hold Quarterly Board Meeting

Charleston, W.Va. – Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) will hold its quarterly Board of Directors meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this Board meeting will be held virtually. Board meetings are typically open to the public in person, so if you would like to attend this Board meeting, please reach out to Amy Crawford at Legal Aid of WV by calling 304-343-3013, ext. 2116 and leave a message, or email acrawford@lawv.net.

About Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV):

Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. These areas of focus allow LAWV to reach West Virginia’s most vulnerable people, solving problems and providing meaningful solutions for thousands of individuals and families every year. LAWV’s offices are based in Charleston, WV, with 12 regional offices throughout the state. More about programs, eligibility, applying for services, and free legal resources can be found at lawv.net.